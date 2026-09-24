Eight district mayors in the Turkish capital resigned from the Republican People’s Party (CHP) following Ankara Mayor Mansur Yavaş’s decision to leave the party and continue his political career as an independent.

The mayors of Beypazarı, Kalecik, Güdül, Şereflikoçhisar, Ayaş, Polatlı, Nallıhan and Elmadağ announced their resignations after Yavaş said Wednesday that he was ending his CHP membership.

Several of the mayors said they would continue to work alongside Yavaş.

Beypazarı Mayor Özer Kasap underlined that he remained committed to promises made to residents since setting out on his political path with Yavaş.

Kalecik Mayor Satılmış Karakoç said his political partnership with Yavaş had been based on providing services without discrimination and treating residents equally regardless of their political affiliations.

Güdül Mayor Mehmet Doğanay and Şereflikoçhisar Mayor Mustafa Koçak also said they would continue their political paths alongside Yavaş.

Ayaş Mayor Izzet Demircioğlu announced his resignation while saying he remained committed to promises made to residents, while Polatlı Mayor Mürsel Yıldızkaya said he would continue serving as an independent alongside Yavaş.

Elmadağ Mayor Adem Barış Aşkın also said he would continue his duties as an independent.

Nallıhan Mayor Ertunç Güngör noted that he decided to resign following consultations with his team and close colleagues, citing his aim of providing better services to the district.

Meanwhile, New Party (YP) Chair Özgür Özel said he spoke with Yavaş by phone following the announcement and conveyed his good wishes. Özel said his party respected the decisions made by the municipalities.

Özel also criticized the current CHP leadership, arguing that Yavaş should not be drawn into disputes surrounding the party’s leadership.

Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) Chair Devlet Bahçeli, moreover, criticized the extent of media coverage devoted to Yavaş’s resignation, questioning whether it was overshadowing President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s address to the United Nations and his political contacts in the United States.

Yavaş, who announced his departure from the CHP on Wednesday, also rejected speculation that the move was connected to a potential presidential bid.

“This resignation decision has nothing to do with the presidential election,” Yavaş stated.

Yavaş had said when announcing his resignation that months of political and legal disputes surrounding the CHP had brought Turkish politics to a difficult point and risked deepening divisions within the party. He said he would continue his political career as an independent.