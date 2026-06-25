Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Wednesday successfully completed the maritime phase of the Martyr Ensign Caner Gönyeli 2026 Search and Rescue Invitation Exercise, concluding a joint drill aimed at strengthening operational coordination and emergency response capabilities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The exercise began as the command vessel TCSG Yaşam departed the Port of Gazimağusa before proceeding to the designated exercise area, where participating military and civilian units carried out a series of search and rescue scenarios at sea.

The maritime phase was observed by TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel, Deputy Interior Minister Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı, Coast Guard Commander Vice Adm. Ahmet Kendir, and TRNC Security Forces Commander Maj. Gen. Ilker Görgülü, as well as domestic and international observers.

The exercise formed part of the annual joint training program between Türkiye and the TRNC, which has been conducted since 2002 to improve interoperability among search and rescue organizations operating in the region.

Rescue scenario

The main scenario simulated a collision between a cargo ship carrying a large number of irregular migrants and a commercial yacht in international waters within Türkiye's search and rescue region, but outside TRNC territorial waters.

Following distress signals from both vessels, Turkish and TRNC search and rescue authorities launched a coordinated response. A coast guard search and rescue aircraft was dispatched to locate survivors before helicopters and rescue teams were deployed to the area.

Rescue personnel aboard helicopters recovered several victims from the sea using the quick strop method and floating stretchers before transporting injured survivors to the command vessel for medical treatment.

A rescue helicopter hoists a survivor from the sea during the maritime phase of the Martyr Ensign Caner Gönyeli 2026 Search and Rescue Invitation Exercise, where Türkiye and the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus tested joint emergency response and interoperability in the Eastern Mediterranean, Gazimağusa, TRNC, June 25, 2026.

To assist other survivors, an aircraft dropped a search-and-rescue kit containing an inflatable rescue boat into the water. Fast rescue boats later reached the remaining victims and transferred them safely aboard rescue vessels.

The exercise also included an airborne insertion by the Turkish air force. A rescue aircraft released a rescue boat from an altitude of 1,000 feet before climbing to approximately 5,000 feet to deploy a search-and-rescue team by parachute.

After entering the water, the personnel located injured survivors and coordinated their evacuation with coast guard vessels using dedicated rescue platforms and ship maneuvering procedures.

Additional casualties were recovered by ships, helicopters and airborne rescue personnel before being transported to the Port of Gazimağusa for transfer to hospitals as part of the scenario.

Maritime interdiction

After the vessel ignored repeated warnings and interception maneuvers by coast guard units, the Coast Guard Special Operations Team conducted a boarding operation to secure the ship and evacuate those on board.

According to the scenario, a fire broke out aboard the vessel after it had been brought under control. Coast guard teams evacuated both the crew and irregular migrants while firefighting units extinguished the blaze from nearby rescue vessels.

The exercise concluded with participating air and naval assets performing a ceremonial sail past in front of the command ship TCSG Yaşam following the successful completion of all planned scenarios.

Speaking after the exercise, TRNC Prime Minister Ünal Üstel described the drill as a reflection of the strong partnership between Türkiye and the TRNC and said it demonstrated the determination of both sides to safeguard security in the Eastern Mediterranean.

He said the region is undergoing a critical period marked by shifting geopolitical dynamics and emphasized that close cooperation between the two countries remains essential for regional stability.

Deputy Interior Minister Kübra Güran Yiğitbaşı said search-and-rescue operations require meticulous planning, qualified personnel and seamless coordination among institutions. She noted that all coast guard vessels participating in the exercise were built at Turkish shipyards and announced that new domestically produced coast guard ships currently under construction are expected to enter service within two years, further strengthening Türkiye's maritime capabilities.

Coast Guard Commander Vice Adm. Ahmet Kendir said the exercise successfully tested command-and-control procedures, communication systems and interoperability between military and civilian search-and-rescue organizations from Türkiye and the TRNC.

He added that the drill demonstrated the ability of both countries to conduct coordinated search-and-rescue missions under all weather and sea conditions, stressing that their rescue units remain on duty around the clock under the principle of placing human life first.