A humanitarian evacuation mission from Ukraine’s embattled port city of Mariupol in cooperation with Turkey and Greece is still on the table, according to comments the Elysee made on Tuesday.

French President Emmanuel Macron told Russian President Vladimir Putin a cease-fire was necessary in order to bring in supplies and evacuate civilians amid the catastrophic humanitarian situation in the city, the Elysee said in a statement.

Putin listened and said he would think about this and get back to Macron, according to the statement.

France, Turkey and Greece are planning to organize the evacuation, in a humanitarian mission overseen by the United Nations. The Russian side must ensure that civilians can leave the city in any direction they wish and that there is unimpeded, secured access for aid deliveries, the Elysee Palace said.

Mariupol lacks water, food and medicine, the French government said, adding that humanitarian law should be respected.