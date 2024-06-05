The much-anticipated trial of Mehmet Sıddık Akış, mayor of the southeastern province of Hakkari, concluded on Wednesday. The court in the province sentenced Akış to 19 years and six months in prison for “running an armed terrorist group.”

Akış was detained in the eastern province of Van earlier this week, allegedly before fleeing the country. Elected as mayor from the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party), which is linked to the PKK terrorist group, Akış was wanted by the Chief Prosecutor’s Office in Hakkari for terrorism-related crimes.

The charges against Akış included serving as a senior member of the PKK, collecting "taxes" for the terrorist group and "interrogating" people on behalf of the terrorist group. He is also accused of organizing funerals for slain members of the PKK and forcing locals to join pro-PKK rallies and threatening those opposing the group. Other accusations include running the terrorist group's local units in southeastern Türkiye and brainwashing minors to join the group. Another charge against him was accommodating terrorists who traveled from the group's rural hideouts for plotting attacks in cities. The Interior Ministry suspended Akış from office after his detention and appointed Hakkari Governor Ali Çelik as acting mayor of the province.

Akış’ detention has triggered protests by the DEM Party across Türkiye, while a group of top officials of the party staged a sit-in outside the municipality building in the province. On Tuesday, DEM Party’s lawmakers staged a similar protest at Parliament in the capital Ankara, triggering a brawl with lawmakers from other parties. DEM Party’s supporters were also present outside the courthouse in Hakkari on Wednesday. Akış was taken to the prison in an armored vehicle and heavy security after his sentencing.