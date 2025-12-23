Turkish Foreign Ministry sources said on Tuesday that Montenegro would resume visa-free travel for Turkish nationals “within this week.”

Montenegro suspended the visa-free regime in October, shortly after a knife attack blamed on Turkish citizens prompted riots in the Balkan country. The case, however, turned out to be disinformation as a court later cleared the Turks of the stabbing of a local in Podgorica.

In mid-November, Montenegro’s Foreign Minister said he expects the country’s suspension of visa-free travel with Türkiye to be lifted within 10 to 15 days, noting that Turkish Consulates have been overwhelmed with visitors since the pause was announced.

Before investigations were concluded, local media framed the case as a "Turkish attack’’ and nationalist groups quickly mobilized online. After a couple of hours, crowds gathered outside Turkish-owned business and government buildings, chanting "Turks out" and "Death to Turks." For three consecutive nights, hundreds of demonstrators filled the streets carrying torches near the government complex.

While the tensions were escalating around the country, the Montenegrin government decided to suspend the visa-free travel arrangements with Tükiye temporarily for security reasons. Prime Minister Milojko Spajic described the measure as “an emergency decision to protect public order,” while insisting that economic ties and friendly relations with Ankara would be preserved.