From Vladimir Putin to King Charles III, leaders extended congratulations to Türkiye as it marked the centenary of the republic on Sunday. Ambassadors of countries stationed in the capital Ankara attended a reception by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the Presidential Complex, while leaders of their countries issued messages of celebration.

Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart K. Tokayev held a phone call with Erdoğan on the occasion to extend congratulations. Erdoğan, for his part, extended Türkiye's condolences for a mining accident that claimed dozens of lives in the country.

Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani also conveyed his congratulations to Erdoğan on Sunday, Qatar News Agency reported. Separate congratulatory messages were also sent by Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and Deputy Emir Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad Al Thani.

In a display of international camaraderie, the Baltic countries of Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia joined together to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye.

The Baltic states' Foreign Ministries on Sunday issued congratulatory messages to mark this significant milestone in the country's history. Lithuania's Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis took to X to convey his congratulations to Türkiye, extending his warmest wishes to all Turkish people. "Let's continue to strengthen our bilateral cooperation and NATO partnership," he said. Krisjanis Karins, the foreign minister of Latvia, expressed his eagerness for further enhancement and strengthening of the bilateral relations that bind Latvia and Türkiye as allies. The Estonian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, conveyed felicitations in both English and Turkish on its official X account. "On its 100th year of independence, we sincerely celebrate Türkiye's Republic Day!" it said.

Pakistan, which enjoys warm ties with the republic since its early days, greeted Turkish leaders and the nation on the occasion. "On behalf of the people of Pakistan and government of Pakistan, I extend warmest congratulations to his excellency, my brother, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Republic of Türkiye," President Arif Alvi said in a video message. The republic, he said, was founded under the "charismatic leadership of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, the great leader of Türkiye.” "Even before the formation of the Republic of Türkiye, and before the formation of Pakistan, there was a great friendship between the people of this region as well as the people of Türkiye," Alvi said. The outstanding friendship between Pakistan and Türkiye is based on mutual understanding of world issues including Kashmir and Gaza, he added.

Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye had "marked the culmination of the Turkish nation’s heroic struggle for freedom, led by the charismatic Gazi Mustafa Kemal Atatürk." "The resolute grit and determination of the Turkish nation to preserve their independence continues to inspire freedom-loving people across the world," he said. Acknowledging the country's remarkable journey, the Pakistani premier said during the last 100 years, Türkiye has made impressive strides across all walks of life. "Under the dynamic leadership of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye’s economic transformation and its role to promote the mutually reinforcing goals of peace and prosperity are globally recognized. "As the Turkish republic marks its centennial, we, in Pakistan, rejoice with our Turkish brothers and sisters on their innumerable accomplishments," he said.

Kakar added that bilateral relations have continued to grow from strength to strength with every passing day. "Undoubtedly, the unique aspect of Pakistan-Türkiye relationship is that it beats in the hearts of two peoples," Kakar said, adding that Islamabad and Ankara have stood by each other in every trial and tribulation.

He reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding commitment to further cement multidimensional strategic ties with Türkiye, especially in the economic domain. "The people of Pakistan pray for continued prosperity and progress of the Turkish nation during the second century of the great Turkish republic and may the special relationship between our two nations continue to flourish in all times to come," the prime minister said.

NATO, which counts Türkiye among its key members, extended its congratulations on the occasion.

"Retweet to join us in celebrating our Ally Türkiye. Today marks the 100th anniversary of the foundation of the Republic of Türkiye," it said on X, featuring a photograph of Turkish soldiers holding Turkish flags. In addition to NATO's main account, various NATO commands and units, such as the NATO Joint Warfare Center, NATO Defense College, NATO Allied Land Command headquartered in the western Turkish province of Izmir, NATO Allied Transformation Command, and NATO Allied Joint Force Command also congratulated Türkiye on the 100th anniversary of its foundation.

Elsewhere, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev in his remarks said his nation reveres "the dear memory of Great Leader (Mustafa Kemal) Atatürk, his comrades-in-arms, and our heroic martyrs with deep respect.” "On this historic day, I share in the joy of you and the people of brotherly Türkiye, and wish you robust health, happiness, and success in your responsible state activities, and the Republic of Türkiye everlasting prosperity, well-being and development."

Russian President Vladimir Putin lauded relations and cooperation between Ankara and Moscow, saying: "I am confident that we will continue to consistently build up the entire range of bilateral ties for the benefit of our friendly peoples, in the interests of building a more just and democratic world order. I sincerely wish you good health and success, and all your fellow citizens – happiness and prosperity."

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev also wished his Turkish counterpart and his family members good health and prosperity, while also wishing the Turkish people "peace, lasting development and prosperity." Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko also congratulated Erdoğan, saying Minsk sees Ankara as "a reliable and promising partner."

King Charles III extended warm congratulations Saturday to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for the 100th anniversary.

The King's message, conveyed in a letter addressed to Erdoğan, highlighted the enduring ties between the United Kingdom and Türkiye, evoked cherished memories, and expressed admiration for Türkiye's resilience in the face of adversity. "I fondly remember my visit in 2015, and the kind hospitality I encountered from the Turkish people. I deeply admire the resilience shown by the people of Türkiye in their ongoing reconstruction efforts, following the devastating earthquakes in February this year," he said. "I look forward to continuing warm friendship and increasingly close partnership between our two countries. I am sure that this positive relationship will continue to go from strength to strength," he said. "As you and Turkish people everywhere, celebrate Türkiye's centenary, my wife joins me in sending you our warmest good wishes," he added.