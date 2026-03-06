A ballistic missile intercepted after being detected heading toward Turkish airspace has renewed debate about NATO’s collective defense principle under Article 5, though alliance officials say the provision has not been triggered in the latest incident.

Türkiye said Wednesday NATO air defenses destroyed an Iranian ballistic missile as it headed into Turkish airspace, marking the first time the alliance member has been drawn into ⁠the widening war between Iran, Israel and the United States, and raising the possibility of an expansion involving its bloc allies.

Iran’s General Staff denied the claim the following day, saying that no missile had been launched toward Turkish territory and emphasizing that Tehran respects “the sovereignty of neighboring and friendly country Türkiye.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said Washington did not believe the situation would trigger Article 5 of the NATO treaty.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also described the event as serious but said the alliance was not considering invoking the clause.

“Nobody is talking about Article 5,” Rutte said, adding that the most important outcome was that NATO’s adversaries had seen the alliance is “so strong and so vigilant.”

The following overview of NATO’s collective defense clause was outlined in a report by BBC Türkçe.

What is Article 5?

Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty forms the basis of NATO’s collective defense principle, under which an armed attack against one or more allies is considered an attack against all members.

The article states that if such an attack occurs in North America or Europe, each member will assist the attacked ally by taking “such action as it deems necessary,” including the possible use of armed force, in line with the right to individual or collective self-defense recognized by Article 51 of the United Nations Charter.

The treaty also stipulates that any such attack and the measures taken in response must be immediately reported to the U.N. Security Council. Those measures would end once the council takes steps necessary to restore international peace and security.

Is Article 5 automatic?

The North Atlantic Treaty does not specify a detailed procedure for activating Article 5. However, two conditions generally need to be met for the collective defense obligation to arise.

The first is that a NATO ally must have been subjected to an armed attack. While the most severe example would be a military invasion, the clause may also apply to lower-level armed attacks.

Attacks targeting land, sea or air assets, including unconventional forms of attack, may fall within its scope.

An armed attack is typically expected to involve damage to property, destruction of assets, or injury or death.

Because Article 5 carries major political and potential military implications, each case is assessed individually.

The second condition is that the NATO member under attack must request or consent to collective action under Article 5. In such a situation, NATO’s main decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council, convenes to determine whether the incident qualifies as an Article 5 case.

A consensus among member states is required for the article to be invoked.

If both conditions are met, NATO allies issue a political declaration stating that collective defense measures are being taken under Article 5.

What happens if invoked?

If Article 5 is invoked, each ally is obligated to assist the NATO member that has been attacked in a manner it considers necessary.

Although the clause is often associated with military intervention, the treaty does not require allies to provide direct military support.

Assistance may include military, political or other forms of support, depending on consultations among allies.

NATO plays a central coordinating role in those discussions and helps establish a common position among member states.

The attacked ally can outline its security needs and receive offers of assistance from other members.

NATO then works to synchronize the support provided by allies.

At the same time, coordination through NATO does not prevent allies from taking unilateral or bilateral measures.

Alternatives in case of attacks

Article 5 is widely seen as a last-resort option within the alliance.

It has been invoked only once in NATO’s history, following the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks in the United States.

In many past incidents, including missile strikes or border violations, allies have instead opted for consultations under Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Article 4 allows member states to request consultations if they believe their territorial integrity, political independence or security is threatened.

Such consultations, however, are not a prerequisite for invoking Article 5, nor does activating Article 4 automatically lead to the collective defense clause being considered.

Due in part to its geographic location and regional security developments, Türkiye has been among the NATO members that most frequently invoke Article 4.

In the latest Iran-linked incident, however, no such consultation request was made within NATO.