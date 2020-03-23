Turkey has launched a new counterterrorism operation involving more than 1,000 security personnel in eastern Bingöl province, the country's Interior Ministry announced Monday.

In a statement, the ministry said the goal of Operation Kapan-9 Karer is to eliminate terrorists hiding throughout Bingöl.

Some 68 operational teams from Gendarmerie Special Operations, police and security units have been formed for the operation.

Although the statement did not mention specific groups, the terrorist group PKK has been active in eastern Turkey.

Turkey's operations against terrorists within the country continue determinedly and successfully with the support of the public, the statement added.

Turkish security forces regularly conduct counterterrorism operations in the eastern and southeastern provinces of the country, where the PKK has attempted to establish a strong presence and numerous bases. The Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) also carry out cross-border operations in northern Iraq, a region where PKK terrorists have hideouts and bases from where they carry out attacks on Turkey. The operations were intensified after July 2018 and gradually became routine.

Ramping up its fight against terrorists, Turkey launched Operation Kapan to eliminate terrorists in southeastern provinces, after completing Operation Kıran across the region.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.