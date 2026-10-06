Türkiye’s opposition New Party (YP) is facing growing internal tensions during its ongoing provincial and district congresses, with disputes over membership numbers, leadership and voting procedures emerging in several provinces.

The latest disagreements surfaced in the southern province of Antalya and the western province of Izmir, following tensions at party congresses in Trabzon, Istanbul, Eskişehir and Mersin.

In Antalya, Nail Kamacı, the party’s acting provincial chair, questioned a sharp increase in membership ahead of the provincial congress.

Speaking at the party’s first ordinary district congress in Konyaaltı, Kamacı said 10,000 of the party’s 27,000 members in the province had joined within the past 35 days.

“Why? For the provincial chairmanship,” Kamacı said, arguing that the increase did not represent a “healthy” membership figure.

In late July, Özgür Özel launched the New Party after being ousted from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) following a court ruling that invalidated the party's previous congress.

Özel had led the CHP to a historic victory in the 2024 local elections, winning control of several major municipalities, including Istanbul, Ankara and other major urban centers. After the split, he argued that the YP could build on that momentum and develop into a broader political movement.

Tensions also emerged in Izmir, where former Izmir Mayor Aziz Kocaoğlu sharply criticized the New Party Izmir provincial chair, Çağatay Güç, during the party’s district congress in Urla.

Kocaoğlu accused the provincial leadership of engaging in political maneuvering and called on party members to field an alternative candidate.

“Izmir is nobody’s property,” Kocaoğlu noted, urging members to replace the current provincial leadership.

A separate dispute erupted during an internal party vote in Izmir’s Buca district.

An argument between supporters of rival candidates broke out following the vote count and escalated into a physical confrontation. Party members and security personnel intervened to separate the sides.

The disputes follow tensions at several other New Party congresses, including in Mersin, where gunshots were reportedly heard during unrest surrounding a district congress last week.