Türkiye, the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) and Iraq must collaboratively eliminate the PKK threat in the region, Aydın Maruf, the KRG’s minister of state for minority affairs, said, while emphasizing a staunch rejection of the terrorist group.

Türkiye and the KRG need better connections, particularly against the PKK in northern Iraq, as tensions escalate after terrorist attacks along the Turkish border, according to the KRG official.

“Türkiye, Iraq and the KRG should be collaborating to combat and prevent further acts of terrorism in their region, but it is important to understand the threat posed by the PKK and its impacts,” Maruf told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview.

The PKK is a terrorist organization that aims to destabilize the region and disrupt the relations between Irbil and Ankara, as well as between Iraq and Türkiye, Maruf argued and stressed that it is “imperative for Irbil, Ankara and Baghdad to collaboratively address and eliminate this threat.”

Ankara regularly conducts airstrikes against the PKK in the region, with intensifying operations demolishing terrorist lairs in Metina, Avashin-Basyan, Zap and Gara districts, but Baghdad is yet to officially recognize the PKK as a terrorist group and Turkish strikes remain a prickly issue between the neighbors.

“The establishment of an agreement is crucial in creating a safer zone, especially in regions such as Sinjar, Sulaymaniyah and their surroundings, where the PKK poses a significant risk not only to Türkiye but also to all cities in Iraq and their civilian populations,” Maruf agreed.

Turkish officials have repeatedly said operations “do not intervene in (Iraq's) sovereignty but aim to contribute to the international fight against terrorism.” Ankara has also expressed readiness to collaborate with Baghdad against both the PKK and Daesh.

Emphasizing the KRG's staunch opposition to the recent border clashes, Maruf condemned the loss of civilian lives in terrorist attacks, a sentiment particularly pronounced following the PKK's fatal attack that killed 21 Turkish soldiers in the Metina region within a single month.

‘Kurds reject PKK’

Maruf also shut down the idea that the PKK terrorists represent the ethnic Kurds of the region.

“It is essential to emphasize that Kurdish people are distinct from the PKK and their activities. Not only Kurds, but Iraqi civilians in general are against PKK,” he said.

In the KRG, Turkmen live alongside Kurds, and Maruf, a Turkmen himself, serves as the head of the Iraqi Turkmen Front's Political Bureau.

Despite political challenges that occasionally arise, the Turkmen community in Irbil and the wider KRG enjoy a “harmonious coexistence and friendship,” Maruf said, touting “active contribution by Turkmens in various government roles."

He further praised the “warm reception” by Türkiye and Iraq and assured, "The Turkmen party strives to play a pivotal role in enhancing diplomatic ties between our people.”

Referring to Türkiye as “a special place as the ancestral home for Turkmens,” Maruf said the Turkmens in Iraq “ardently advocate for the advancement of relations between Iraq and Türkiye.”

“We recognize that strengthened ties contribute to more peaceful coexistence and believe in the myriad benefits that such collaboration brings to both governments and civilians alike.”

Daily Sabah editor Amez Ahmed (L) poses with Aydın Maruf, the KRG’s minister of state for minority affairs, at the Iraqi Turkmen Front offices in Irbil, KRG, Jan. 20, 2024. (Photo courtesy of Aydın Maruf)

Irbil-Ankara ties

Ankara and Irbil enjoy a strong economic relationship and enduring solidarity, evident in the swift delivery of assistance during crises and various fundraising efforts for mutual aid.

In February 2019, following the devastation caused by Daesh in Iraq, Ankara pledged $5 billion in loans to support Turkish businesses engaged in reconstruction efforts in Iraq.

The KRG was also among the first to send food and humanitarian aid when two major earthquakes leveled 11 provinces in southern Türkiye last February.

KRG President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to earthquake-affected areas in Türkiye and his meeting with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in Ankara highlighted the strong bond between the two nations.

In June 2023, Erdoğan further emphasized ongoing diplomatic engagement by hosting a closed-door meeting with KRG Prime Minister Masrour Barzani in Ankara.

Türkiye also aims to strengthen its trade connections and investments with its southern neighbor, facilitated by the substantial flow of crude oil from the KRG through Turkish pipelines.

"The KRG and Türkiye have shared a strong bond as good neighbors for a long time now, closely connected through culture and society. It is crucial to enhance and sustain these relations for mutual benefit,” Maruf reiterated.

Expressing optimism for the future, Maruf called on both Irbil and Ankara to “pay more attention to their relations.”

"Currently, Türkiye stands as the closest ally for Irbil in the region, holding significant cultural, political and economic importance and its role has never been more crucial,” he said, adding that the public opinion in the KRG strongly favors taking relations further.

Maruf also emphasized Türkiye's role as a key player in the Middle East and hailed its “consistent advocating of various nations, promotion of harmonious coexistence and support of continuous initiatives for better relations with its neighbors."

Iranian attacks

Turning to recent attacks by Iran on "espionage centers" and "gatherings of anti-Iranian terrorist groups" in the KRG’s Irbil region, as reported by the Revolutionary Guards in a statement, Maruf denounced Tehran’s strikes as “unacceptable.”

“The KRG is well-known for its stability but unfortunately Irbil has been subjected to several brutal attacks in recent years by various countries and military groups,” he said, emphasizing the unlawful targeting of Irbil International Airport multiple times with the aim of “destabilizing political harmony in the country and Irbil overall.”

“These attacks on Irbil have indiscriminately targeted civilians and businessmen even in the past years, a tactic aimed at putting pressure on the country and government. The KRG and the Iraqi government must coordinate efforts to safeguard against such developments,” Maruf stressed.

“Such attacks might have escalated to war if it were another region, but the KRG is approaching the situation judiciously, recognizing its incompatibility with both international and domestic laws,” he added.

Warning that these attacks were being carried out “under false pretenses with dangerous motives,” he called on Baghdad and political parties, particularly the Shiite Parties, to “adopt a serious stance.”