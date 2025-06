President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan reiterated his call to the international community to pay attention to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza as the conflicts rages on around the world. Answering reporters’ questions as he was returning from a trip to the Netherlands, where he attended an important NATO meeting, the Turkish leader underlined that nobody would be safe without an end to bloodshed in the Palestinian enclave that has claimed thousands of lives since 2023.

