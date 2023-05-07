The recent road map on the return of Syrians announced by Republican People’s Party (CHP) chairperson and presidential candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu is parallel to what the ruling government has been pursuing, an expert said, indicating that the opposition is not genuinely proposing a new policy for the refugees.

“They (the opposition) plan to collaborate with the Syrian regime and international institutions for Syria’s reconstruction, using international financing, and support the establishment of essential monitoring and supervision mechanisms to safeguard the rights of returning refugees. This is exactly what President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s administration is striving to achieve,” Mert H. Akgün, a researcher at the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), told Daily Sabah in an exclusive interview.

“The Turkish government has long sought support from Western countries to establish a buffer or safe zone in Syria, but their requests have been met with refusal. Consequently, Türkiye took the initiative to create safe zones in northern Syria, free from terrorism and civil war, starting from the fifth year of the internal conflict. The living spaces established in these areas have halted the influx of refugees into Türkiye, and over 550,000 refugees have been able to return to their homeland,” Akgün elaborated.

“Türkiye has persistently urged the European Union to support reconstruction efforts for the returnees. Regrettably, much like with the safe zone proposals, it has not yet received adequate assistance,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu said Thursday that he would open the doors for Syrians in Türkiye to cross to Europe if the bloc refuses funds for the refugees.

Speaking on KRT TV, Kılıçdaroğlu reiterated that he would "send back" Syrian refugees within two years at the latest if he wins the upcoming elections this month.

“We will build their homes, roads, schools and kindergartens. Our contractors will build these. We will do it with the funds from the EU,” Kılıçdaroğlu said.

“If you don’t provide these funds, I will not keep these people here. I’m sorry, I’ll open the doors. They can go wherever they want. But you want them to stay here. No. They will live peacefully in their own country,” he added.

Kılıçdaroğlu further said that he would make an agreement with the “legitimate government” in Syria and would “immediately” mutually open embassies with Damascus.

On the other side, Akgün warned that reaching an agreement with the Syrian regime alone would not legitimize the return. “It’s important to remember that the primary reason Syrians left their country was the systematic violation of fundamental human rights, including the right to life, by the Assad regime.”

He reiterated that the return of Syrians without violating the prohibition of refoulement could only be possible if Syria’s political and humanitarian conditions improve significantly. Unfortunately, however, this has not been the case yet.

The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has recently taken some steps with the Assad regime, discussing the fight against terrorism and the return of Syrian refugees. In this regard, a meeting is expected to take place between the foreign ministers of Ankara, Damascus, Moscow and Tehran on May 10.

“Erdoğan and the AK Party are devising multidimensional plans for the return of Syrians that adhere to international human rights law. Notably, even on the eve of a critical election, Erdoğan’s administration has pursued a humanistic-realistic policy on refugees, steering clear of populism. Given the rising anti-refugee discourse and the far-right’s growing impact on mainstream politics in Western Europe, Erdoğan’s stance merits commendation regarding human rights,” Akgün said.

Erdoğan opposes a rushed send-off for refugees, though he acknowledges refugees would return to their country once Syria is safe and secure. However, Erdoğan and government officials repeated that it would be a dignified return and nobody would be forced to return to Türkiye’s war-torn neighbor.

Since the start of the Syrian crisis in 2011, Türkiye has been at the forefront of helping Syrian refugees. As a result, Türkiye is home to over 3.5 million refugees from Syria, the largest Syrian refugee community in the world.

Speaking on the stance of the Assad regime, Akgün said that the Assad regime perceives itself as having an advantage in the Syrian civil war due to shifting power dynamics and aims to solidify its power.

“Its initial preference would be to secure a return protocol that does not impose any practical restrictions on its sovereignty. However, it is clear that a protocol without effective control and supervision mechanisms would not eliminate the prohibition of refoulement under international law.”