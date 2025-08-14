The number of Syrians who safely and voluntarily returned from Türkiye to Syria following the fall of longtime dictator Bashar Assad on Dec. 8 has reached 411,649, the migration directorate said on Thursday.

The directorate said that voluntary returns have accelerated while the returns are being coordinated by the directorate and relevant institutions. Every step from registration to transportation planning is made by institutions.

The number of Syrians who have voluntarily returned to their country since 2016 has reached 1,151,652.

Those under temporary protection in Türkiye have reached 2,543,711.

Syrians who want to return voluntarily can schedule an appointment with the provincial directorate of migration management in their city of residence through the website "randevu.goc.gov.tr."

The provincial directorate of migration management in their city of residence issues a "voluntary return form," a "travel permit" for travel to the city of the border crossing where they will depart and, if necessary, a letter of consent.

After completing their documents, Syrians arrive at the Voluntary Return Coordination Center with their belongings and board buses heading for the land border crossings in Hatay’s Cilvegözü, Yayladağı, Zeytindalı, Kilis’ Öncüpınar, Çobanbey, Gaziantep’s Karkamış and Şanlıurfa’s Akçakale districts.

After careful procedures are finished, the Syrian children are boarded, given various gifts and sent back to their home country.

Syrians arriving at the border crossing are fingerprinted, go through customs and then are allowed to leave.

Syrians who wish to return voluntarily can either complete their procedures in their province of residence or proceed directly to the border crossing.

In addition, voluntary returns are monitored by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

Ten-year-old Nurtaç Davut, who came to the return coordination center with his family, said he took his cat, which he had adopted in Türkiye, with him to Syria.

“I was born in Türkiye. I feel well here, I love Türkiye. Türkiye opened its doors for us; we are grateful.”

Ömer Zivane, who has lived in Türkiye for 13 years, similarly expressed his excitement about returning to his country but some trepidation about starting a new life. "We had a wonderful time here; the people and the government were both helpful. Our country has become safe, and we plan to move back home and focus on our own affairs. We will develop our country a bit, bring what we learned in Türkiye, and contribute to our nation."

Eight-year-old Rosim Davut said he was very excited to visit his home country and expressed his love for Türkiye, saying: "I loved my school so much; you opened your doors to us. I'm so happy and excited."

Another returnee, Ahmet Ali, stated that he had lived in Türkiye for eight years and that the Turks had been very helpful to him, always treating him kindly.

Ali said: "(President Recep Tayyip) Erdoğan, my father, may God bless you. I love you very much. The Turks have always been helpful, and I have never seen any harm. I am excited and happy to go back to my country. I will come to Türkiye for a trip."