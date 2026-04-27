The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its ally in the People’s Alliance, the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP), are scheduled to hold large-scale events focused on the youth next month. The month is significant as it is also the time of May 19 Youth and Sports Day, a holiday dedicated to the youth.

On May 16, AK Party will host some 100,000 youth at the Youth Festival in Kocaeli, a northwestern province. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is expected to attend the event organized by the youth branch of the ruling party. The festival will host various side events and concerts. AK Party plans to invite the youth from 207 universities all across the country.

MHP also expects a turnout of 100,000 people at a May 19 event in the capital Ankara. Organized by the Idealists’ Club Foundation of Education and Culture associated with the party, the event is entitled “Grand Convention of Turkish Youth.” It will also be an occasion for TeknOcak Technology and Innovation Festival, where the MHP’s young supporters will showcase their innovative products, including Göktay racing car and Türkhan unmanned aerial vehicle, along with more than 100 projects developed by the university students.

The AK Party derives widespread support from older people in rapidly aging Türkiye. Over the past two decades, it has sought to bring in more youth.