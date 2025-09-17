Pope Leo XIV is preparing for his first overseas journey after becoming head of the Catholic Church in May, with visits planned to Türkiye and Lebanon at the end of November, Vatican sources told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The two-staged trip, expected to last just under a week, will mark a significant moment for the U.S.-born pontiff as he makes his debut on the global stage and delivers his message to Catholics all around the world. The Vatican typically does not confirm such visits until closer to the date.

Leo stated in July that he hoped to visit the district of Iznik (ancient Nicaea) for the 1,700th anniversary of the Council of Nicaea this year, which is a milestone in the Church's history.

A spokesperson for Greek Orthodox Patriarch Bartholomew, leader of Orthodox Christians, also confirmed to AFP that the pope had been invited to Istanbul for an event on Nov. 29. The two leaders are then expected to travel together to Iznik on Nov. 30, coinciding with Saint Andrew’s Day.

Convened in A.D. 325 by Emperor Constantine, the council gathered leaders from across the Roman Empire and produced the Nicene Creed, which is a declaration of the faith in one God in three persons: the Father, the Son, and the Holy Spirit. The creed still remains a foundation of Christian doctrine today.

Preparations are also progressing for a trip to Lebanon. In August, Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros al-Rai said during a television interview that Pope Leo would visit the country "by December" following an invitation from Lebanese President Joseph Aoun

The last papal trip to Lebanon was in 2012, when Benedict XVI visited the multi-faith nation.

The pope’s last trip to Türkiye was in 2014 under Pope Francis, who had hoped to attend the Nicaea commemorations but then canceled due to health issues before passing away in April.

After the election of the latest pope, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a congratulatory letter to Pope Leo XIV, highlighting bilateral relations and joint efforts to end regional and global difficulties.

‘’I firmly believe that further enhancing relations between Türkiye and Vatican City will make a substantial contribution to fostering tolerance on the global stage and ending humanitarian tragedies, particularly in Gaza,’’ he remarked.