Turkish prosecutors have added a preliminary accident investigation report to an ongoing inquiry into a private jet crash that killed Libya’s top military commander and seven others near the Turkish capital last month, according to Anadolu Agency (AA).

The investigation is being conducted by the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office following the Dec. 23, 2025 crash near the Haymana district in Ankara. The aircraft was carrying Libya’s Chief of General Staff Mohammed Ali Ahmed Al Haddad, along with four members of his delegation and three crew members, all of whom were killed.

According to the preliminary report prepared by the accident investigation team, the Dassault Falcon 50 aircraft, registered as 9H-DFS, had undergone its most recent maintenance between Dec. 1 and Dec. 9, 2025, after which a maintenance release certificate was issued by the operating company.

The report said the aircraft took off from Esenboğa Airport at 8:17 p.m. local time. Sixteen minutes later, the crew reported an emergency to air traffic control due to an electrical failure and requested an emergency landing. While descending for the landing, the aircraft disappeared from radar at 8:36 p.m., and communication was subsequently lost.

Investigators determined that the aircraft struck a hill at an elevation of 1,252 meters (4,108 feet) at high speed with its engines still running. Due to the force of the impact and the rocky terrain, the aircraft exploded and disintegrated, scattering debris across an area of approximately 150,000 square meters.

The report noted a brief flash following the crash but found no evidence of an in-flight fire. Prosecutors emphasized that the preliminary findings provide only initial technical data and that the exact cause of the crash will be determined in a comprehensive final report.

As part of the investigation, a security perimeter was established around the crash site, and wreckage, along with the aircraft’s black box, was secured. The flight data and cockpit voice recorder were sent to London for analysis.

Four prosecutors have been assigned to the case under the coordination of a deputy chief prosecutor.

Al-Haddad was the top military commander in western Libya. He played a crucial role in the U.N.-brokered ongoing efforts to unify Libya's military, which has split much like Libya's institutions.

Al-Haddad held high-level talks in Ankara as the official guest of Türkiye’s Chief of General Staff Gen. Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

Bayraktaroğlu welcomed his Libyan counterpart with a military ceremony before the two commanders proceeded to bilateral discussions. The meeting focused on defense cooperation and regional security, according to officials familiar with the talks.

Delegation-level meetings were also held, with Turkish Land Forces Commander Gen. Metin Tokel and Libyan Land Forces Cmdr. Lt. Gen. Futuri Gribel joining the discussions.

On Dec. 27, a military funeral was held for five Libyan officers, including western Libya’s military chief, who died in the plane crash in Ankara. It was attended by the Turkish military chief and the defense minister.

The Turkish Parliament, on the other hand, recently approved a motion extending the troop mandate in Libya for another two years.