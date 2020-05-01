Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan held a phone call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday.
Erdoğan and von der Leyen discussed the possibility of cooperation in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak as well as joint steps that may be taken after the pandemic ends and regional issues, Turkish officials said.
Turkey has been critical of European Union countries acting sluggish in their response to the outbreak. Nevertheless, it extended its helping hand to EU countries by delivering medical supplies to several countries including Italy and Spain.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.