President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan highlighted the importance of unity and fraternity among all citizens in Türkiye, as he pledged to embrace everyone regardless of their political ideologies or ethnic background and promised to introduce a more liberal constitution in the first speech he made after the oath-taking ceremony at the Parliament.

Attending the inauguration ceremony at the Presidential Complex, with the participation of high-level officials from 81 countries, Erdoğan said Türkiye needs the energy and contribution of all of its citizens.

"We need unity and solidarity more than ever. We believe that Türkiye needs a major mobilization of embracement on its centenary. I invite everyone in our 81 provinces to launch a fraternity campaign," he said. He continued by saying that everyone should put aside resentments and quarrels from the election period and find a way to make peace.

"Türkiye entered a new path after the casting of votes ended and the results were announced. The Century of Türkiye has begun, and the doors of our country's growth have been opened," Erdoğan said.

Noting that the opposition has rejected all offers of reconciliation after all previous elections, the president said he hopes the opposition, including politicians, journalists and all others, make peace with the national will and join him to build the Century of Türkiye.

"I hope this lofty mission will be auspicious for my nation, to which I have devoted my life, to all parts of our heartland, and to humanity. I hope we will not disappoint our beloved nation that trusts me, our party, and our alliance," he said.

The president also promised to introduce a new civilian and liberal constitution.

Erdoğan has been pushing for a new constitution to be drafted under civilian rule to replace the current one introduced after a military coup in 1980.

Since 1982, the current Constitution, drafted following a military coup, has seen several amendments. The bloody 1980 coup, which led to the detention of hundreds of thousands of people along with mass trials, torture and executions, still represents a dark period in Turkish political history.

Regarding Türkiye's diplomatic relations, the president said Ankara is determined to put into practice Atatürk’s motto "peace at home, peace in the world" by expanding the sphere of influence of humanitarian diplomacy.

The president added that he will not forget the outpouring of support he felt in Türkiye and surrounding regions on May 28.

Religious community leaders in Türkiye, including Bartholomew I, Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople, and sporting celebrities including former German national football player Mesut Özil, were on stage as Erdoğan spoke.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg is due to hold separate talks with Erdoğan, NATO said earlier.

Later on Saturday, Erdoğan is expected to announce his cabinet and will hold the first cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

Türkiye went to the polls on May 28 for a presidential runoff after no candidate secured more than 50% of the vote needed for an outright victory in the first round on May 14.

Erdoğan won the race with 52.18% of the vote, while opposition candidate Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu got 47.82%, according to official results.

On May 14, President Erdoğan's Justice and Development Party (AK Party) and its allies also won a majority in parliament.