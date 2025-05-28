Speaking at a trilateral summit with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in Azerbaijan’s Lachin on Wednesday, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan congratulated Pakistan on achieving a cease-fire with neighboring India. Erdoğan said Türkiye was ready to contribute to any efforts to make peace last between the two countries, which came to the brink of an all-out conflict recently.

Erdoğan hailed the "solidarity and joint action capacity" of the three countries, adding that in the face of difficulties, those were "necessity, not a choice."

DETAILS TO FOLLOW...