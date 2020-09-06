President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Sunday received Libya's Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj in Istanbul.

While the two leaders met to discuss the situation in Libya, delegates from the war-torn country's rival administrations are expected to meet for talks in Morocco on Sunday.

Libya has endured almost a decade of violent chaos since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Moammar Gadhafi.

The eastern-based illegitimate forces loyal to putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar are supported by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as well as Russia, while the U.N.-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) led by Sarraj is backed by Turkey and Qatar.

The warring sides announced separately on Aug. 22 that they would cease all hostilities and hold nationwide elections, drawing praise from world powers after a series of fruitless initiatives in recent years to stop the conflict.