The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday launched a probe into main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Aykut Erdoğdu over his insulting remarks targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the president filed a criminal complaint against him over Erdoğdu's recent Twitter messages.

The president’s lawyer Hüseyin Aydın submitted the complaint accusing Erdoğdu of "insulting the president" and demanded TL 250,000 ($30,000) in non-pecuniary damages.

Aydın stated that Erdoğdu's remarks exceed the limits of freedom of expression and target Erdoğan's personal rights.

Erdoğdu in a Twitter message said that he will exert all his efforts to ensure Erdoğan is held accountable for treason after defeating him in elections.