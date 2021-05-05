The Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office on Wednesday launched a probe into main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) lawmaker Aykut Erdoğdu over his insulting remarks targeting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan after the president filed a criminal complaint against him over Erdoğdu's recent Twitter messages.
The president’s lawyer Hüseyin Aydın submitted the complaint accusing Erdoğdu of "insulting the president" and demanded TL 250,000 ($30,000) in non-pecuniary damages.
Aydın stated that Erdoğdu's remarks exceed the limits of freedom of expression and target Erdoğan's personal rights.
Erdoğdu in a Twitter message said that he will exert all his efforts to ensure Erdoğan is held accountable for treason after defeating him in elections.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.