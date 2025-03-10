There is an attempt to undermine the stability and policies that the new Syrian administration has been pursuing through provocations, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Sunday.

"We are, of course, committed to fully supporting the newly formed government in Syria and all of its efforts to stabilize the country," Fidan said during a press conference in Amman, Jordan following a meeting by the delegations of Türkiye, Iraq, Jordan and Lebanon.

He stressed that neither the regional countries nor Türkiye support any initiatives that would undermine Syria's stability, stressing that they have consistently advocated for the protection of civilians' lives, property and cultural rights.

"As regional countries, we must have the will and initiative to take ownership and solve the region's problems together. Otherwise, regional issues turn into global problems, leading to the intervention of global actors," Fidan said.

"As a result of such interventions, we encounter more problems rather than solutions."

Fidan said the countries taking part in the meeting reflected their common stance against Israel's expansionist policies in the region through the final declaration.

"The removal of the PKK, which is a common enemy for Iraq, Syria and Türkiye, from the region and the end of its armed terrorist activities is among our priorities," he said on the other side.

Asked about Türkiye's stance on the PKK, Fidan said, "Just as Daesh does not represent Arabs, the PKK does not represent Kurds. We must make this distinction very clearly."

Fidan said, "the PKK does not control even 1 square meter of land in Türkiye, but its Syrian branch, the PKK/YPG, has occupied one-third of Syria, taken control of energy resources, and seized 700 villages in Iraq's Kurdish region, as well as Sinjar."

"This is not just Türkiye's problem. It is also Iraq's, Syria's and even Iran's, as there are armed groups there too."

He emphasized that there should be a common understanding not only in the fight against Daesh but also against the PKK.

"We've solved the part that concerns us. But who will fight the PKK in Syria? Who will fight the PKK in Iraq? While armed groups roam in Iraq, who will bring in financing? Who will bring in investment? We are trying to support legitimate government forces," he said.

Türkiye is working in close cooperation with its Iraqi and Syrian counterparts on these issues, he said.

Joint efforts toward stability

Syria needs to be supported by the international community to achieve stability, the top diplomats of the war-torn country’s neighbors said on the same day, emphasizing the necessity of lifting sanctions on Syria.

In a joint statement, the countries agreed on “supporting the brotherly Syrian people in their efforts to rebuild their homeland on foundations that ensure Syria’s security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, while safeguarding the rights and safety of all its citizens.”

They voiced support for Syria’s reconstruction efforts and mobilized international support to increase assistance targeting early recovery projects.

The countries' foreign ministers attended the meeting along with defense ministers, intelligence chiefs and military leaders. They discussed cooperation on security, counterterrorism, and the fight against organized crime, as well as broader regional dynamics. From Türkiye, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler, and National Intelligence Organization (MIT) chief Ibrahim Kalın attended the meeting.

They underlined that the stability of Syria is closely linked to that of the region and condemned attempts and groups aiming to undermine the country’s security.

Clashes between Syrian security forces and gunmen loyal to ousted dictator Bashar Assad in the area have left more than 70 people dead and an area potentially outside government control. The clashes are the worst since Assad fell from power in early December and a new government was established.

Assad, Syria's leader for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia on Dec. 8, ending the Baath Party regime, which had been in power since 1963.

Ahmad al-Sharaa, who led anti-regime forces to unseat Assad, was declared president for a transitional period on Jan. 29. A bumpy road is expected for the new government, which has to deal with a fragmented country, traces of years of destruction and remnants of terrorist groups.

The neighbors also condemned terrorism and agreed to cooperate in counterterrorism efforts.

“The participants agreed to launch a joint operation center for cooperation and coordination to fight Daesh, to support existing international efforts aimed at eradicating this organization and eliminating the threat it poses to the security of Syria, the region, and the world, and dealing with Daesh prisons,” it said.

Moreover, they underlined the necessity of lifting sanctions on Syria to enhance its capabilities for rebuilding the country and meeting the needs of the Syrian people.

The United States and Europe have been hesitant to lift sanctions on Syria before there is a clear political transition that is democratic and inclusive of Syria’s minorities and civil society. At the same time, the country desperately needs money to rebuild after years of war and pull millions out of poverty. The United Nations estimates that some 90% of Syria’s population lives in poverty.

The joint statement also highlighted the importance of enhancing economic, trade and investment cooperation, as well as collaboration in infrastructure development, including the energy and transportation sectors, between Syria and its neighboring countries to support economic development.

Syria's neighbors fear that the country's pulverized economy and internal tensions could impact their own stability.

Calling for a peaceful transitional period and an inclusive government, Ankara has led the diplomatic efforts since Assad’s fall to help Syria regain its normalcy and ensure stability in neighboring countries where developments directly affect Türkiye.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has vowed to help the new Syrian administration form a state structure and a new constitution as the country looks to rebuild after 13 years of civil war. Ankara also says it trusts interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s administration in the fight against terrorist groups in Syria, namely the PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG.

Fidan announced that Türkiye would host the next meeting.