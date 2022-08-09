The Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni cargo ship, the first ship to leave Ukraine under a grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, has been refused by Lebanon due to commercial disagreements, not political reasons, a source said.

Razoni, which left Odessa on Aug. 1, hit a snag with delivery. It was heading for Lebanon with 26,000 metric tons of corn for chicken feed but the corn’s buyer in Lebanon refused to accept the cargo.

The source underlined that the move was not a move against Ukraine but was rooted in commercial issues.