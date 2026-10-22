Namık Gedik’s legacy was under the spotlight during a recent ceremony commemorating Prime Minister Adnan Menderes and Ministers Fatin Rüştü Zorlu and Hasan Polatkan, on the anniversary of their execution by the junta behind the 1960 coup.

Official records long maintained that Menderes had committed suicide after his arrest by putschists on May 29, 1960, but a new report by the Board of Inspection of the Interior Ministry indicates that he was defenestrated to his death while in custody. At the commemoration ceremony in Istanbul last month at the graves of Menderes, Zorlu and Polatkan, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi announced that the body of Gedik would be relocated to the memorial site in the city from Ankara, where Gedik was originally buried.

The new report contains legal findings regarding the late minister’s suspicious death and officially records that the incident, previously described as a “suicide,” was an outright murder.

The investigation, launched on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and with the approval of Çiftçi following a meeting between Erdoğan and the families of victims of the May 27, 1960 coup, has recently been completed.

The report states that, whether Gedik was pushed out of a window, killed after being tortured and then thrown from the building, or driven to his death after losing consciousness under severe physical and psychological abuse, the incident constituted an unequivocal “murder” under criminal law, committed during the coup process.

It also recommends restoring Gedik’s reputation, including holding a state funeral for reburial.

The background sections of the newly prepared report also document in detail the grim facts surrounding the May 27 coup that the public already knows, incorporating them into the state’s official archives. The report records that putschists forcibly seized Gedik from his home after shooting the lock on his front door, then took him to the Military Academy in an open truck used to carry sand and garbage, amid insults from soldiers and a mob. The press then reported the incident in mocking headlines.

The report also details the physical improbabilities that undermine the claim of suicide. Citing findings by professor Erhan Afyoncu, rector of the National Defense University, it emphasizes that it is physically questionable whether the heavily built interior minister could have jumped through a narrow, double-glazed window measuring 86 by 55 centimeters, whose frame remained intact, particularly while guards were present inside.

Finally, the report reiterates that no autopsy was performed following the death under pressure from the junta and that, under the pretext of the purported “suicide,” Gedik was buried under military escort without even a funeral prayer being performed.

Gedik began his political career when he was elected as a lawmaker representing Aydın (the hometown of Menderes) in 1950. In the years leading up to the 1960 coup, he served as interior minister in two separate Cabinets.

At the time of his death, it was claimed that Gedik had broken the window of the room where he was being held and jumped to his death. However, some eyewitnesses said that two putschist officers had thrown him out of the window after he was brutally beaten. Subsequent examinations also established that the broken section of the window was too small for Gedik to fit through. Despite all the suspicions, Gedik’s body was buried in Ankara without an autopsy, without being washed in accordance with Islamic burial rites on the grounds that he had “committed suicide” and without a funeral prayer.

According to the putschists’ account, three notes were found in Gedik’s pocket after his death. One was a letter to his wife written in the modern Turkish alphabet, with a note added underneath in the old Ottoman script: “I am embarking on a journey from which there is no return.”