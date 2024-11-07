Türkiye’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) officials were in Russia on Thursday for talks with President Vladimir Putin’s United Russia or All-Russian Political Party. They signed a protocol for developing relations between parties.

Efkan Ala, the former interior minister who now serves as AK Party’s deputy chair, led a delegation of other AK Party chairs at the meeting while Türkiye’s ambassador to Moscow, Tanju Bilgiç, accompanied Turkish officials on their visit to United Russia offices.

The delegation talked with United Russia’s top officials, including Vladimir Yakushev, the first deputy speaker of the Federation Council, and Andrey Klimov, a United Russia’s Higher Council member.

Two parties signed a memorandum in 2009, and Thursday’s protocol covers the expansion of the cooperation, particularly for the next three years. Ala told reporters after the signing of the protocol that the AK Party already had similar deals with political parties in 13 countries.

“Our cooperation is based on good neighborly ties, mutual respect and joint interest, and it contributes to the stability and prosperity of our region. Trust-based close dialogue between our leaders helps our relations to gain a strong momentum,” he said.

Always emphasizing regional stability and neighborly relations, Türkiye is among a few countries that have maintained good ties with Russia and Ukraine during the conflict between the two countries.

It has positioned itself as an intermediary in the Russia-Ukraine war. It brokered a grain deal under the shadow of conflict, hosted prisoner exchanges between Russia and Ukraine, and offered to act as a mediator to find a permanent solution.