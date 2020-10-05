“Armenia was hoping to get Russia's support but Russia acted like it should and chose to not choose sides, and has been neutral on the issue,” Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said on Monday regarding the recent tensions in the contested Nagorno-Karabakh region, during an interview with Turkey’s state broadcaster TRT.

“Armenia is still trying to pull Russia to its side but it won't succeed,” he said, adding that the region is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory and Armenia is the occupier.

Despite its disadvantaged position as virtually every country recognizes the fact that Armenia has illegally occupied Azerbaijani territory, the occupiers and their lobbies continue their smear campaigns, according to Aliyev.

“Smear campaigns against Azerbaijan continue without any halt. Armenian lobbies all around the globe are trying their best to slander us,” he said.

“French President Emmanuel Macron made some allegations against us in a phone call and I demanded that he prove it. He failed to provide any proof,” Aliyev added regarding the accusations Azerbaijan faces daily.

The President also added that Azerbaijanis have no problems with the Armenians as a people, but their government is the issue.

“We have many Armenian citizens, we have no problem whatsoever with Armenian people. Armenians are only hostages to their government,” he said.

“Armenians of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh are our own citizens, we officially consider them to be Azerbaijani citizens. Azerbaijan will reinstate its territorial integrity, and we are close to that goal,” he said.

Aliyev also commended Turkey’s efforts for the brotherly country.

“Turkey’s high-tech armed drones have helped reduce the loss of lives. These armed drones show Turkey's potential and strengthen us,” he said.

The President also said that PKK terrorists are present in the occupied Nagorno-Karabakh.

“We have intelligence regarding the presence of PKK terrorists in Armenian-occupied parts of Karabakh,” he said.