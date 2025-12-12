A major fire erupted after Russia targeted a Turkish cargo vessel anchored in the Ukrainian port city of Odesa in a missile attack on Friday.

The cargo vessel was damaged by a suspected missile attack at Ukraine's Chornomorsk port on Friday, its operator Cenk Denizcilik said in a statement.

The company said the roll-on/roll-off vessel M/V CENK T, which operates between Türkiye's Karasu and Ukraine's Odesa, was hit shortly after docking, igniting a fire that tugboats and port firefighting teams later worked to contain.