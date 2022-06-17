Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) will visit Turkey on June 22, according to a Turkish official said on Friday.

The details of the visit will be announced "over the weekend", the official told Agence France-Presse (AFP).

The two countries will sign several agreements during the trip, which is expected to be in the capital Ankara, but the location is yet to be confirmed, the official added.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan in April visited the kingdom in the first high-level visit in years, which followed intense efforts in recent months to repair some diplomatic damage after a decade of tension.

Erdoğan described the visit as "a manifestation of our common will to start a new era of cooperation as two brotherly countries."

The Turkish president and the prince "reviewed the Saudi-Turkish relations and ways to develop them in all fields", Saudi state news agency SPA said at the time.

Over the past year Ankara has embarked on a diplomatic push to reset relations with regional powers such as Israel, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia after years of antagonism. Erdoğan had reiterated that Turkey hopes to maximize its cooperation with Israel, Egypt and Gulf nations "on a win-win basis," at a time when Ankara intensified diplomacy to mend its fraught ties with these regional powers after years of tensions.