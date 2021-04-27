The Sri Lankan Embassy in Ankara on Monday distributed Ramadan aid packages in the Yaylabağ village of the capital.

The packages, including grocery items, dates and fresh Sri Lankan snacks, were handed over to the mukhtar of the village, Mustafa Çetin, with the presence of embassy staff as well as Ambassador Mohamed Rizvi Hassen.

The gesture of the mission staff and honorary consuls of Sri Lanka is to enhance friendship and display solidarity among the people of Sri Lanka and Turkey during the holy month, according to a statement.

Yaylabağ is a picturesque village with a population of nearly 800 people spread over 50 households. People in the village mostly make their living through agriculture and animal husbandry.