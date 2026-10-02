Damaged vessels from the Global Sumud Flotilla are being repaired in Türkiye's Antalya after an Israeli attack in international waters, with volunteers working to prepare the ships for another voyage toward Gaza.

Some of the vessels were left with damaged engines, broken masts and torn sails after the attack. They were later brought to Antalya, where local and international volunteers are carrying out repairs at a shipyard.

Two vessels have already been repaired and sent to Italy as part of preparations for another Gaza-bound mission, said Sümeyra Akdeniz Ordu, a board member of the Global Sumud Flotilla.

“We are trying to recover the ships drifting at sea one by one. We are carrying out a rescue mission,” Ordu told Anadolu Agency (AA). “We are repairing these ships so they can sail to Gaza again.”

Fourteen flotilla vessels are currently in Antalya, Ordu said, adding that volunteers from different countries were helping coordinate and repair the ships.

She said each vessel had a special significance for the activists and that they were treating the ships “like their own children” as they worked to restore them.

The damage was extensive, Ordu said, describing broken masts, damaged engines and cut hoses. She also said the sails had been torn with knives.

“The mast was broken, surface cleaner and coffee had been poured into the engines, and the hoses on each ship had been cut one by one,” she said. “They caused this damage by ramming them with larger ships.”

The repairs have been difficult because of the extent of the damage, but volunteers have continued working, Ordu said.

Türkiye has provided a safe port for the repair effort, she added.

Ordu said the activists remained determined to continue their efforts despite the damage to the vessels.

“If the enemy does not give up, we cannot give up,” she said. “We are trying to be a voice here for our Palestinian friends.”

She said the damage to the vessels showed what she described as the violence and hostility directed at the flotilla.

“We, too, insist on continuing every form of resistance,” Ordu said.