Turkish authorities on Monday destroyed an explosive device found on a suspected kamikaze drone that washed ashore along the Black Sea coast in Istanbul's Karaburun district, officials said.

The object was discovered by members of the public on a stretch of coastline between Karaburun and Ormanlı beaches, who alerted authorities after spotting the damaged wreckage.

Initial examinations indicated the debris likely belonged to a crashed kamikaze unmanned aerial vehicle, according to officials.

Teams from the Turkish Coast Guard Command's Marmara and Straits Regional Command and the Underwater Defense (SAS) Group Command were dispatched to the scene.

During a technical inspection, SAS personnel identified an explosive charge attached to the wreckage. After securing the area, bomb disposal specialists carried out a controlled detonation to neutralize the device.

No injuries or damage were reported.

An investigation is underway to determine how the unmanned aircraft entered Turkish territory and the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Speaking alongside Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha in Kyiv last week, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan warned that the risk of the Russia-Ukraine war expanding remains a serious threat, saying recent developments in the Black Sea have heightened those concerns.

Fidan said Türkiye does not want the conflict to spread into the Black Sea, stressing that regional stability must be preserved. He said attacks targeting ports, tankers and fishing vessels that endanger civilian lives were unacceptable and called on all parties to act with restraint and responsibility.

Fidan also said Türkiye is exploring new strategic approaches to help break the deadlock in the Russia-Ukraine war. He said Ankara has developed new ideas and is discussing them with both the warring parties and international mediators as part of ongoing diplomatic efforts to advance a negotiated settlement.