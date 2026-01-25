The Syrian army opened two humanitarian corridors between Raqqa and Hassakeh and rural Aleppo, for delivery of humanitarian aid and safe passage for emergencies, media outlets announced on Sunday. Raqqa and Aleppo were liberated from YPG occupation recently while the army was deployed outside Hassakeh occupied by the terrorist group amid a cease-fire.

Syrian news agency SANA reported that the first corridor was opened near Tall Daoud village on Raqqa-Hassakeh road and the other was on Ayn al-Arab roundabout, near Nour Ali village. Authorities told Syrian media that the corridors were necessary for delivery of humanitarian aid.

On Saturday, a convoy carrying food and medical supplies left the northern city of Aleppo, heading to Ayn al-Arab to support humanitarian needs there, Syria's state broadcaster al-Ekhbariya reported.

The Aleppo authorities said the 24-truck convoy was organized by the governmental Central Committee for Aleppo Response, and U.N. aid agencies.

As tensions decline in Syria after days of clashes between the U.S.-backed terrorist group YPG and the Syrian army, the Defense Ministry announced that the cease-fire with the group was extended for 15 days, starting Saturday night. The announcement came hours after the expiry of an initial cease-fire announced last Tuesday.

The extension aims to support a U.S. operation to evacuate Daesh detainees currently held in prisons run by the YPG and transfer them to Iraq. The U.S. military's Central Command (CENTCOM) announced Tuesday that it launched a mission to transfer Daesh detainees from northeastern Syria to Iraq to ensure the terrorists remain in secure detention facilities. The mission began with U.S. forces transporting 150 Daesh fighters from a detention facility in northeastern Hassakeh province to a secure location in Iraq, with plans for up to 7,000 detainees to eventually be transferred to Iraqi-controlled facilities.

The Syrian Presidency announced separately earlier this week that a "mutual understanding" had been reached with the YPG on the future of eastern Hassakeh province. Under the understanding, the YPG was given four days to conduct consultations and prepare "a detailed plan for practical integration of the areas," the presidency said. If an agreement is reached, Syrian forces will not enter the city centers of Hassakeh and Qamishli and will instead remain on their outskirts, the statement added. The presidency said the two sides agreed to integrate all YPG military and security forces into the structures of the Defense and Interior Ministries, while consultations continue on technical details.

Elsewhere, the first shipment of crude oil from Deir el-Zour province in eastern Syria arrived at the Syrian Petroleum Company's terminal on Sunday in the coastal city of Baniyas.

"The first shipment of crude oil transported by land from the al-Omar and al-Tank fields in Deir el-Zour province were brought at the Syrian Petroleum Company's terminal in the city of Baniyas," the Tartus Governorate said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"The oil was shipped after the two fields were liberated (from YPG) and returned to production."

The governorate said the shipment included 20 oil tankers, "which were unloaded into the designated storage tanks at the Baniyas refinery under the supervision of specialized technical staff."

The shipment "is the first of its kind since the state regained control over the oil fields in the eastern region and represents an important step toward rehabilitating infrastructure and boosting domestic oil production."

According to observers, the Syrian government's full control of oil and gas fields following the YPG expulsion marks the most significant economic turning point in the country in decades.

Syria's oil reserves are estimated at around 2.5 billion barrels, with current production estimated at about 100,000 barrels per day. The country also holds gas reserves of approximately 285 billion cubic meters, with current production estimated at around 12.5 million cubic meters.

These reserves indicate that Syria possesses vast and promising resources, particularly with improving security and political stability in the eastern regions.