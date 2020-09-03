The head of the opposition Syrian Interim Government on Wednesday condemned an agreement reached in Moscow between the YPG/PKK terrorists and so-called dissidents known for their proximity to the Bashar Assad regime.

The agreement in question does not contribute to a political solution in the country and it has no validity, Abdurrahman Mustafa told Anadolu Agency (AA).

Underlining that parties to the agreement are not legitimate, Mustafa said Secretary-General of the People's Will Party (PWP) Qadri Jamil is receiving support from Russia and is affiliated with the Assad regime.

Mustafa stated that the YPG/PKK terror group, one of the parties to the agreement, is trying to divide the country.

"This agreement was reached with the sponsorship and mediation of Russia that has waged war and carried out massacres against the Syrian people," Mustafa said.

This agreement must be considered part of Russia's plan to divide the country, he added.

Ilham Ahmed, one of the ringleaders of the YPG/PKK terror group, and Jamil met in Moscow to sign a memorandum aimed at changing the system of governance in Syria.

As part of the memorandum, the two parties agreed on the administration of the country in a federal structure and the inclusion of the YPG/PKK elements and some opposition platforms in the political process.

On Monday, Ankara slammed the visit to Moscow by the YPG/PKK-affiliated group, saying Russia should avoid steps that serve the interests of terrorists who threaten both Turkey and Syria.

"We are concerned that a group consisting of elements of the so-called ‘Syrian Democratic Council,' led by the terrorist group YPG/PKK, will be invited to the Russian Federation and accepted at a high level by Russian officials," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Reports since the statement indicate the meeting may have already happened.

"We expect the Russian Federation to act in accordance with the spirit of Astana (peace process for Syria) and the commitments made in the Astana format meetings and to avoid steps that will serve the agenda of YPG/PKK-affiliated groups," the statement added.

The ministry described the YPG/PKK as "a terrorist group which persecutes local communities in areas of its de facto control, targets Syria's territorial integrity and threatens the national security of Syria's neighbors, especially Turkey."