The U.S.-backed YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist group, attacked Syrian military positions in overnight clashes in northeastern Syria’s Raqqa. The YPG claimed targeting positions of the terrorist group Daesh, while the Syrian Defense Ministry said two soldiers were killed in the attack.

The YPG carved out a self-styled autonomy in Syria’s northeast during the Syrian civil war that ended in December 2024. Under the pretext of “fighting Daesh” in Syria’s north, it enjoyed vast military support from the U.S.

In a statement quoted by Syria’s SANA news agency, the Defense Ministry said the YPG took control of several locations, which led to the injury of several others in the attacks. Soldiers then returned fire and retook the positions, it said, adding Damascus held the YPG responsible for the attack.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitor gave a higher toll of six government personnel dead.

In March, the YPG signed an agreement with Syria's new administration for integration into the central government. However, differences between the two sides have held up the deal's implementation. The YPG has called for decentralization, which Damascus has rejected.

Türkiye is a staunch supporter of the new administration in Syria led by Ahmed al-Sharaa and has pledged to support Damascus’ efforts to maintain security and stability in the post-war country. When Damascus moved to integrate the YPG into the new army, Türkiye voiced support as Ankara itself sought to disarm the PKK in a separate initiative.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently stated that Syria should be cleared of all terrorists, primarily affiliates of the PKK and Daesh, and all armed groups should be integrated into a united army. He said Türkiye was coordinating with the U.S. and Damascus for implementation of the March 10 deal, referring to the agreement between the YPG and Damascus.