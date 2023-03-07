Taiwan has raised NT$1.17 billion (about $38.25 million) through public fundraising for the victims of the massive earthquakes that jolted Türkiye's south, local media reported Tuesday.

The country's Ministry of Health and Welfare said in a statement that the fundraising drive, which began the day after the devastating twin earthquakes in Türkiye on Feb. 6, ended late Monday evening, with over 205,000 people donating NT$1.17 billion through dedicated bank accounts, Central News Agency reported.

The figures were recorded as of 5 p.m. local time on March 6, according to the ministry, which also stated that donations received from 5:01 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. would be calculated and announced later.

On Feb. 7, the ministry set up dedicated bank accounts to which people could make cash donations through kiosks at convenience store branches, ATMs or in person at banks or post offices, the news agency said.

"Beyond raising money to help the earthquake's victims, Taiwan also dispatched a 130-strong search and rescue team and five rescue dogs to Türkiye from Feb. 8 to Feb. 12, during which they rescued two people, including one who later died in a hospital," it added.