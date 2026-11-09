President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Monday that Türkiye's efforts to eliminate terrorism would pave the way for a major economic breakthrough, unlocking new opportunities in tourism, trade and investment across all 81 provinces.

Speaking after a Cabinet meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan described the "Terror-Free Türkiye" initiative as a strategic project extending far beyond security, saying its successful implementation would accelerate development nationwide.

"When the shadow of terrorism is completely lifted, our cities that have suffered for years under the pressure of migration and insecurity will rise again," Erdoğan said.

He said eastern and southeastern provinces, including Hakkari, Şırnak, Van, Bitlis, Diyarbakır, Mardin and Ağrı, could attract greater international attention for their historical and natural attractions, much like Istanbul and Antalya.

Erdoğan stressed that the economic benefits of ending terrorism would not be limited to regions directly affected by decades of insecurity but would extend to all 86 million citizens.

"That is when Türkiye will make its greatest economic leap," he said, pointing to the potential for expanded tourism, stronger trade and increased investment.

Describing the initiative as a cornerstone of the government's vision for a stronger Türkiye, Erdoğan reaffirmed his determination to complete the process through dialogue, common sense and broad public consensus.

"There is no turning back from this path, which ultimately leads to peace, prosperity, brotherhood and development," he said.

Erdoğan also highlighted developments in Iraq's Sinjar region, saying the integration of more than 4,000 armed group members into Iraqi security forces had begun the previous week, alongside progress in clearing militant hideouts.

Energy discoveries bolster growth ambitions

Turning to energy security, Erdoğan announced new oil discoveries in two fields in southeastern Türkiye's Gabar region, where production began in October.

The Gaziler and Çardaklı fields have an estimated combined potential of 135 million barrels of oil in place, he said.

Daily production in Gabar has reached 84,000 barrels from 184 wells, with output expected to surpass 100,000 barrels from approximately 230 wells in the second half of 2027.

Erdoğan said production of 120,000 barrels per day would generate an estimated $4.4 billion in annual economic value at current prices.

He also noted that natural gas extracted from the Black Sea currently meets the needs of 4 million households, with plans to double that capacity through the Osman Gazi floating production platform.

Despite regional instability and disruptions to global energy supplies, Erdoğan said Türkiye remained committed to economic growth through diversified energy sources, domestic production and active energy diplomacy.

He reiterated the government's targets of raising exports to $300 billion and tourism revenues above $70 billion, emphasizing that greater security and stability would support the country's long-term development ambitions.