Israel has evolved into a devastating regime that is a source of chaos and instability in the region, Directorate of Communications head Burhanettin Duran said at a panel on Gaza in Ankara on Wednesday.

“The world now has an Israel problem,” he told the panel organized by the directorate, adding that Israel has recklessly trampled upon international law and “fed on chaos.”

The “Gaza: Litmus Test of Humanity” panel brought together academics, journalists and other dignitaries and focused on the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the inequality of the international system and injustice in the world in light of the lack of a response to Israeli aggression in Palestine.

Duran said Israel has been occupying and oppressing Palestinian territories for decades, violating international law and humanitarian values, while committing massacres.

By "turning Palestinian babies' cradles into coffins," he said, Israel has tested all of humanity while also threatening regional peace with attacks on neighboring countries.

"With its genocidal policies and expansionism, Israel has become a threat to regional and global peace. The international community must now act," Duran said.

The Israeli army has killed nearly 65,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, in Gaza since October 2023. The relentless bombardment has rendered the enclave uninhabitable and led to starvation and the spread of diseases.

On Tuesday, the U.N. Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory confirmed that Israel had committed genocide in Gaza.

Duran also highlighted Türkiye's aid efforts, noting that more than 100,000 tons of humanitarian supplies and over $40 million in support to UNRWA have been delivered despite Israeli restrictions.

He added that Türkiye has pushed for a permanent cease-fire, urgent humanitarian access and recognition of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Duran praised Turkish media for exposing Israeli disinformation and bringing Gaza's reality to global attention despite threats and obstruction on the ground.

He accused Western media of biased coverage and noted that Israel deploys "lies, disinformation, and algorithmic censorship" to suppress the truth about its actions in Gaza.