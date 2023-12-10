Simultaneous protests on Sunday across Türkiye saw thousands voicing their anger at Israel for crimes against humanity in Gaza. Organized by nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), the rallies were an expression of support for Palestinians suffering under the attacks by Israel since Oct. 7.

Protesters, some wearing keffiyehs, some waving Palestinian flags, marched in most cities in Türkiye on the occasion of World Human Rights Day. In Istanbul, Türkiye’s most populated city, the center of the rallies was the historic peninsula. A large crowd marched from Beyazıt Square to Hagia Sophia Grand Mosque. Before and during the rallies, demonstrators recited verses from the Quran and prayed for Palestinians slaughtered by Israel. The crowds occasionally chanted slogans, “Resist, Palestine” and waved placards and banners reading “Free Palestine.”

Pro-Palestine rallies have been a staple of big cities and usually are held on Fridays, since a new round of conflict erupted between Hamas and Israel. Türkiye is sided with Palestine and conducts diplomatic efforts for a resolution to the conflict. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is a staunch defender of the Palestinian cause for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and spearheads efforts for a lasting truce.

The Turkish public is also united in opposing Israel’s atrocities toward innocent Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and joined millions from around the world in rallies against the Netanyahu administration since Oct. 7. Protests, which began outside the Israeli Consulate in Istanbul immediately after the Israeli attacks in October, spread across Türkiye in the following days.

Protests gripped the world after Israel’s brutal attacks targeting civilians in Gaza. Amid bombings of hospitals and schools, more people took to the streets, especially in the Western countries whose governments have been supportive of Israel’s attacks. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan says public opinion may turn the tide in countries supporting Israel’s atrocities as people disagree with their governments’ support. He recently gave the example of French President Emmanuel Macron who adopted a new rhetoric calling for a cease-fire after his initial unconditional support for the Netanyahu administration.