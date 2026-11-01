Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ünal Üstel told Greek Cypriots to stop complaining and embrace the hand they extended for cooperation in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The two sides on the divided island of Cyprus remain at odds for maritime rights and the Greek Cypriot administration recently lobbied at the United Nations and European Union over the work of the Akdeniz Araştırma 1 (Mediterranean Survey) ship in the Eastern Mediterranean, citing that it cannot work without authorization of the Greek Cypriot administration. The Turkish ship is tasked with scientific surveying, from monitoring maritime pollution to fishing stocks. Üstel said Greek Cypriot claims in the region are “far from reality.”

In his written statement on the Prime Ministry’s website, Üstel noted that the TRNC and “motherland” Türkiye have continued surveys in the Eastern Mediterranean and these surveys are based on legitimate rights of the two countries and that this activity would not change.

Üstel stressed that there would be no concessions on the legitimate rights of the Turkish Cypriot people or strategic projects being carried out with Türkiye. He said it must be clearly understood that no steps taken on the island while ignoring the equal rights and status of Turkish Cypriots could be considered legitimate.

Pointing out that Greek Cypriot Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos’ unease over the Türkiye-TRNC Natural Gas Pipeline Project was another reflection of the same mentality, Üstel said: “The Greek Cypriot administration, which independently signs all kinds of agreements with foreign countries, is in no position to interfere with the TRNC’s decisions or its efforts to implement projects.”

He said that the pipeline project would proceed at full speed and be completed, adding that the Turkish Cypriot people would benefit from it. “Following the water brought to the island through the Project of the Century (a water pipeline project with Türkiye), the Turkish Cypriot people will also gain access to natural gas. This pipeline will be more than just an energy project, it will stand as one of the most concrete symbols of the unbreakable bond between the Turkish Cypriot people and their motherland, Türkiye,” he said.

Stressing that the Greek Cypriot leadership should seek avenues for cooperation rather than complain about projects that have earned international recognition and contribute to the welfare of the Turkish Cypriot people, Üstel said the Turkish side's doors remained open to the Greek Cypriot leadership on both water and natural gas issues.

“We are addressing the Greek Cypriot people: It is time to tell your leadership to put an end to its uncompromising, destructive and dangerous policies. It is in the interest of both peoples to seek ways for two separate peoples and two separate states to live side by side in peace on the island,” he said.

The prime minister emphasized that acknowledging this reality was also a prerequisite for lasting peace and stability in Cyprus.