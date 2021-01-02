Fourteen irregular migrants and refugees were held by Turkish gendarmerie forces in Turkey's northwestern province of Kırklareli, which borders Bulgaria, security sources said Saturday.

Turkish security forces detained the migrants, identified as Afghan, Egyptian, and Syrian nationals, as they entered the country through illegal means near the Dereköy Border Gate and Kofçaz district.

Following health checks at a local state hospital, they were referred to the provincial Gendarmerie Command and later transferred to the Pehlivanköy Repatriation Center.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

The country hosts nearly 4 million refugees, including over 3.6 million Syrians, more than any other country in the world.

In 2019, more than 454,500 irregular migrants were held in Turkey, according to the Interior Ministry.