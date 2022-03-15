Authorities have intercepted over 1,500 irregular migrants attempting to illegally enter and exit Turkey in the country’s east and west.

Five Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) members attempting to cross into Greece were detained in western Edirne province, the Defense Ministry said Tuesday.

Many senior members of the terrorist group left Turkey before the 2016 coup attempt, while others fled when the putsch bid was thwarted thanks to strong public resistance.

Greece has been the favorite gateway for suspects linked to the group, though most prefer land routes in Turkey's northwest. The European country attracted more FETÖ fugitives following its refusal to extradite soldiers involved in the 2016 coup attempt to Turkey after they hijacked a military helicopter and took shelter in Greece.

Over 8,000 FETÖ members have crossed into Greece in the past few years, according to authorities. Ankara has criticized the country for ignoring its calls for international cooperation against the terrorist group.

Meanwhile, in eastern Van province, Turkish security forces intercepted 1,533 irregular migrants and detained 24 suspected human smugglers, according to a statement made by the governor’s office on Monday.

The migrants were intercepted in 37 operations carried out by the gendarmerie between March 7-13. Two of the migrants were from Turkmenistan, one was from Iran and the others were Afghanistan nationals.

Authorities also confiscated nine vehicles as part of the operation.