A senior suspect linked to the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) was repatriated to Turkey after a joint operation was executed by Turkish Police and the Foreign Ministry, Anadolu Agency reported Tuesday.

The terror suspect, identified by the initials N.N.K., was the manager of a FETÖ-linked company in Algeria, according to a security source who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

FETÖ leader Fetullah Gülen had criticized Muslim countries such as Indonesia, Morocco, Tunisia and Algeria for cooperating with Turkish officials to extradite criminals.

FETÖ, a criminal enterprise founded by the fugitive Gülen, has been directly implicated in the December 2013 judicial coup attempt and the July 15, 2016, military coup attempt against the democratically elected government of Turkey. With its media and business arms, the terrorist group gained significant public clout, which was augmented by infiltration into state institutions, principally the judiciary, police and military. Many of its most senior members fled abroad on the eve or soon after the coup attempt in 2016.

Since the coup attempt, tens of thousands of FETÖ suspects have been arrested, including many in the armed forces, police, justice system and education sector.

Turkey and Algeria have recently enhanced their relations as the leaders of the two countries have expressed a determination to finding a sustainable solution for the Libyan conflict.