The Turkish Coast Guard Command rescued 130 migrants in three boats in the Aegean Sea, security sources announced Thursday.

The boats carrying 89 Syrian and 41 Afghan nationals were pushed back toward Turkey by the Greek coast guard off the coast of Aydın province in southwestern Turkey.

Blaming the European Union for failing to keep its promises to help migrants and refugees, Turkey recently loosened its policy on irregular migration, allowing migrants to seek entrance into Europe.

Turkey currently hosts over 3.7 million Syrian refugees, making it the world's top refugee-hosting country.