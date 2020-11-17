Turkey's Family, Labor and Social Services Minister Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk has tested positive for the coronavirus, she announced on Tuesday.

"My COVID-19 test result is positive. Thank goodness my general condition is well. My treatment continues at home," Selçuk said on Twitter.

Selçuk also wished a quick recovery to all COVID-19 patients.

As of Monday, Turkey registered a total of 11,601 deaths due to COVID-19, while over 356,375 people have recovered from the disease. Currently, there are more than 417,500 confirmed cases in the country.

The virus has claimed nearly 1.33 million lives in 191 countries and regions since last December, according to the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.

Over 55.1 million people have been infected with COVID-19 and more than 35.4 million have recovered from the disease to date.