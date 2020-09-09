Turkey’s main opposition the Republican People’s Party (CHP) marked the 97th anniversary of its foundation Wednesday, amid precautionary measures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHP Chairman Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu and a party delegation visited Mustafa Kemal Atatürk’s mausoleum (Anıtkabir) in Ankara and laid a wreath at the tomb.

Kılıçdaroğlu signed the Anıtkabir guest book after observing a moment of silence.

The CHP delegation then visited the tomb of Turkey’s second president Ismet Inönü and laid a wreath.

The CHP Istanbul branch celebrated the party’s anniversary in a commemoration ceremony held in the city’s famous Taksim Square.

CHP Istanbul deputies and Istanbul Metropolitan Mayor Ekrem Imamoğlu attended the ceremony.

In a written statement, the party said that Kılıçdaroğlu will attend an awards ceremony marking the centenary of the Independence Day via videoconference.

CHP was established by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk on Sept. 9, 1923, as the first political initiative of modern Turkey when Atatürk united national liberation groups fighting against the Greek invasion of Anatolia.

The date was chosen to commemorate Izmir's liberation from Greek and Allied troops on Sept. 9, 1922, which also marked the end of the War of Independence, which lasted between 1919-1922.

It was briefly closed by the military junta after the Sept. 12, 1980, coup d’etat but was reestablished on Sept. 9, 1992.