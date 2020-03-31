Turkey’s Directorate General of Migration Management has increased precautionary measures at repatriation and temporary refuge centers in order to protect refugees, migrants and personnel against the coronavirus pandemic.

All personnel working at repatriation centers were given a briefing by the provincial health directorates about the coronavirus and were informed about necessary precautions and protection methods.

As attention to hygiene has increased, thermometers, disinfectants and cleaning materials have been supplied to repatriation centers.

Health operations have been ongoing as migrants and refugees already undergo medical examinations before their settlement to the centers at pre-admission areas.

Following their medical examination, migrants and refugees are taken to special sections to complete their 14-day quarantine. During this process, any deportation or release procedure does not take place.

During the 14-day quarantine, doctors appointed by provincial health directorates follow migrants’ symptoms. When any symptom of high fever or cough is observed, migrants are sent to the hospital immediately. After completing any necessary treatment, migrants are settled back in repatriation centers if their COVID-19 tests are negative.

Also, visitors are banned for an indefinite time period. To date, there have been zero COVID-19 cases recorded in repatriation centers.

The virus that was first detected in China last December has infected more than 788,000 people in 178 countries, according to the Johns Hopkins University's Coronavirus Resource Center.

In Turkey, more than 10,000 people have tested positive and 168 people have died.