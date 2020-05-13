The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) has helped 500 families who had to leave their homes behind in Somalia's capital Mogadishu to live in camps in the Garasbaaley region to the west.

TIKA distributed food packages including rice, flour, pasta, sugar and oil to the families as part of its 2020 Ramadan Program, which refers to the Muslim holy fasting month.

During the distribution, TIKA personnel in the city, District Governor Abdurrahman Ahmad Ali, Deputy Governor Abdirahim Ali and regional commander Ali Ahmad were present.

The Somalian families who benefited from the aid thanked Turkey, the Turkish people and TIKA.

In Somalia, which is largely affected by the novel coronavirus outbreak, most of the people are working for daily wages. This makes it harder to apply restrictions in the country to stem the spread of the virus.

As of Sunday, the country had confirmed 57 new coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 1,054. The death toll in Somalia stood at 51, with a total of 118 recoveries.

COVID-19 aid in Djibouti

The agency also supported the Red Crescent Society of Djibouti with protective equipment and hygiene kits against the outbreak, which has claimed thousands of lives worldwide.

Speaking at the delivery ceremony for the materials, TIKA Program Coordinator Kutluhan Yucel said "Turkey is determined to stand with Djibouti through these challenging days."

Noting that the project is part of the aid program of TIKA which it carries out all around the world, Yucel added that the "Red Crescent Society of Djibouti is absolutely not alone in its fight against the COVID-19 outbreak."

Abdi Ibrahim Farah, head of the Red Crescent Society of Djibouti, thanked TIKA and Turkey for the meaningful aid that came during the crisis.

"Last April, we received some aid from Turkey. This second aid from TIKA is a large contribution to the needs of the Red Crescent," he said, adding such aid further strengthens bilateral ties.