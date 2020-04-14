The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) will provide 100,000 medical masks to Afghanistan, Mazari Sharif's head of the agency, Fazıl Akın Erdoğan, announced on Tuesday.

According to Erdoğan, the agency started to produce masks as part of its efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

He stated that a total of 100,000 masks will be produced, and as soon as the production completes, the masks will be distributed to the northern and northeastern parts of Afghanistan.

Erdoğan underlined that the mask distribution is free, and the agency will continue to support the Afghan people.

There are a total of 714 confirmed coronavirus cases in Afghanistan, and so far 23 people have been killed.