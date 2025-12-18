Media and communications professionals from across the Turkic world gathered in Ankara on Thursday for the “Turkic States Forum on Combating Disinformation,” organized by Türkiye’s Directorate of Communications, as officials warned that false information has become a growing threat to public order and international stability.

Opening the forum, Communications Director Burhanettin Duran said disinformation is among the most critical challenges of the current century and requires stronger cooperation and closer coordination among Turkic states. He noted that communication efforts must be reinforced to counter what he described as increasingly sophisticated information manipulation.

Duran said the Organization of Turkic States has gained importance at a time when the world is facing uncertainty, conflicts and systemic crises. He described the organization as a platform built on shared identity and solidarity that continues to deepen institutional cooperation.

He warned that disinformation, manipulation, cyberattacks, the spread of hate speech on social media and growing distrust in information systems pose direct threats to public order. Disinformation, he said, represents a threat to truth itself and has increasingly turned into an international instrument used to influence societies.

Referring to the 2020 Karabakh conflict, Duran said Azerbaijan faced coordinated disinformation campaigns aimed at undermining its military success. He cited manipulated video footage circulated during the conflict and said Türkiye supported efforts to counter false narratives.

Duran recalled that the Organization of Turkic States has pursued joint initiatives for more than 16 years under the principle of “unity in language, thought and action,” with cooperation spanning economic integration, transportation corridors, defense, education and cultural policies.

Quoting President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s remarks at the organization’s 12th summit, Duran said Turkic states could respond collectively to shared challenges ranging from terrorism and irregular migration to cyber threats and climate change.

Highlighting Türkiye’s domestic efforts, Duran said the Disinformation Combat Center, established in 2022 under the Directorate of Communications, has exposed nearly 2,500 false or misleading claims. He said the center operates through interagency coordination, early warning mechanisms, rapid information sharing during crises and long-term initiatives to strengthen media literacy.

Duran said disinformation campaigns often target the international reputation, shared identity and regional cooperation mechanisms of Turkic states, aiming to erode trust and legitimacy. He stressed that closer cooperation, stronger communication networks and shared platforms are essential to counter such efforts.

He concluded by welcoming participants from across the Turkic world and thanking contributors to the forum.