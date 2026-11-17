As human rights advocates in Türkiye and around the world continue to speak out against Israel’s ongoing attacks on Gaza, the Humanitarian Relief Foundation (IHH) has announced plans to organize simultaneous marches across all 81 provinces of Türkiye on Nov. 20, World Children’s Day, to highlight the deaths of nearly 22,000 children in the Palestinian enclave.

The marches, to be held under the slogan “Don't Stay Silent! Children Are Dying!” will bring together children and mothers.

Speaking ahead of the demonstrations, IHH Secretary-General Ahmet Göksun said the foundation had delivered more than 67 million hot meals to Gaza.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza has devastated the enclave's civilian population, with children among those bearing the heaviest burden of the conflict. Thousands of children have been killed or injured, while widespread destruction of homes and essential infrastructure has severely disrupted access to food, clean water, health care and education.

IHH President Bülent Yıldırım said Israel continued its attacks despite the cease-fire, warning that international silence would have devastating consequences.

“Silence is a harbinger of extinction. Those who do not raise their voices for Gaza have no future,” he said.

Calling on the international community to take action, Yıldırım said the number of Palestinian children killed in Gaza must not rise further.

“Twenty-two thousand children must not become 23,000. If that happens from today onward, everyone will be held accountable,” he said.

Yıldırım also announced plans to organize a new “Freedom Flotilla” in April and May, with ships expected to join from different countries around the world.

Urging people to support humanitarian relief efforts, he said the foundation was able to deliver additional assistance to Gaza.

“Whatever amount of aid we receive now, we can get it into Gaza. Do not hesitate to provide assistance. We can reach Gaza,” he said.